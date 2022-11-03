Not Available

The Courageous Coward

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

“[Tsuru Aoki's] work for Haworth, for instance, included a role opposite Hayakawa in The Courageous Coward (1919), in which she played a Japanese woman who tries to transform herself into a modern American girl in the mistaken belief that this is what her American suitor desires. Wid’s Weekly advertising copy for the film proclaimed that she was “delightful in her efforts to imitate her western sisters in everything from high heels to powder puffs”” (https://wfpp.cdrs.columbia.edu/)

Cast

