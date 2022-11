Not Available

In Manipur, in the early years of the 19th century, graceful and enchanting court dancer Indrani has captured the heart of Prince Chandrakirti. However, Indrani is looked down upon because of her low social standing and turned away when she tries to enter the city temple. She seeks solace in a crumbling temple, where all are welcome. Meanwhile, Prince Chandra comes under pressure to marry the princess of a neighboring land and secure a peace treaty for his kingdom.