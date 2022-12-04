Viva Live has just mounted another successful concert at the Big Dome last April 5 by putting together real-life talented friends-Billy Crawford, Sam Concepcion, and James Reid-in one audio-visual spectacle called The Cr3w Live In Concert. The two-hour-and-a-half-hours upbeat concert, embellished with grand LED displays and well-curated costumes for the performers, may well be considered at par with foreign acts. Billy, Sam, and James-who each had their focal moments onstage-did not disappoint. Even guest artists such as the PPop Generation, the ZPop Girls, Coleen Garcia, Yassi Pressman, and Nadine Lustre gave out performances worthy of the audience's money.
View Full Cast >