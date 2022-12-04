Not Available

Viva Live has just mounted another successful concert at the Big Dome last April 5 by putting together real-life talented friends-Billy Crawford, Sam Concepcion, and James Reid-in one audio-visual spectacle called The Cr3w Live In Concert. The two-hour-and-a-half-hours upbeat concert, embellished with grand LED displays and well-curated costumes for the performers, may well be considered at par with foreign acts. Billy, Sam, and James-who each had their focal moments onstage-did not disappoint. Even guest artists such as the PPop Generation, the ZPop Girls, Coleen Garcia, Yassi Pressman, and Nadine Lustre gave out performances worthy of the audience's money.