The Craft: Rhode Island

The Craft offers a behind-the-scenes look into Rhode Island's booming craft beer industry that examines this rich subject matter from a variety of angles and perspectives. It delves into the personal histories and career paths of a number of our state's most well-known brewers, the history of Rhode Island's oldest and still-beloved "craft" brand, Narragansett Beer, the industry's growing impact on our state's economy and recent legislative changes that have supported this growth, and, of course, the ins and outs of the brewing process itself.