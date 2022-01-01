Not Available

The Cranberries: Beneath the Skin - Live in Paris

  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Image Entertainment

International superstars The Cranberries perform in their first concert film since 1994, recorded at the Palais Omnisport Arena in Paris, France, on December 9, 1999. With no overdubs, this performance features all the band's biggest singles and more! Songs: Promises, Animal Instinct, Loud and Clear, Ode to My Family, The Icicle Melts, Linger, Wanted, Salvation, Desperate Andy, Go Your Own Way, Pretty, When You're Gone, I Can't Be With You, Waltzing Back, Free to Decide, Zombie, Ridiculous Thoughts, Dying in the Sun, You and Me, Just My Imagination, Delilah, Dreams.

Cast

