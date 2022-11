Not Available

After 7 years the original members get together to perform in chile at the Movistar Arena. With an amazing Setlist: How,Animal Instinct,Linger,Ordinary Day,(Dolores O’Riordan song),Wanted,Just My Imagination, Dreaming My Dreams,When You're Gone,Daffodil Lament,I Can't Be With you,Pretty,Ode to My Family,Free to Decide,Waltzing Back,Switch Off the Moment,(Dolores O’Riordan song),Salvation Ridiculous Thoughts,Encore:Zombie,The Journey,(Dolores O’Riordan song) and Dreams