The Cranberries: MTV Unplugged

Since their 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, the Irish quartet, the Cranberries, have been captivating audiences with their unique sound. The band is comprised of frontwoman/lyricist Dolores O'Riordan, guitarist Noel Hogan, bassist Mike Hogan, and drummer Feargal Lawler. For their debut performance on "MTV Unplugged," The Cranberries performed material off their debut album and No Need To Argue. Recorded 14 February /95 at Brooklyn Academy of Music - Brooklyn, NY. Set List: 1. Dreaming My Dreams; 2. Ode to My Family; 3. Linger; 4. Free to Decide; 5. I'm Still Remembering; 6. Empty; 7. Zombie; 8. Yesterday's Gone; 9. No Need to Argue