The Crash: The Coming Financial Collapse Of America

Not Available

This film was produced in the early 90s and with such pinpoint accuracy explains our current economic situation, its uncanny…almost prophetic. See what roads have lead America to its dependency on debt, and how you, as an individual, can escape it. America must borrow more than a billion dollars a day to help pay the interest on our national debt! What does this mean for our future? How can we protect our families? Hear expert economic analysis from Larry Burkett, Ed Meese, US Senator Trent Lott, and others.