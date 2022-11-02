Not Available

The Craven Sluck

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In this underground film from rebel New York filmmaker Mike Kuchar, an unhappy housewife seeks solace in the arms of a stranger. Adele (Floraine Connors) loathes her husband and fantasizes about starring in a movie called "The Craven Sluck." Bumping into a dashing suitor while out walking her dog, Adele thinks she may have finally found a way out. After all, Morton (George Kuchar) himself is stuck in a bum marriage with the irritating Florence (Bob Cowan). As it turns out, though, it's a flying saucer rather than a new boyfriend that will provide Adele with her escape route.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images