Not Available

In this underground film from rebel New York filmmaker Mike Kuchar, an unhappy housewife seeks solace in the arms of a stranger. Adele (Floraine Connors) loathes her husband and fantasizes about starring in a movie called "The Craven Sluck." Bumping into a dashing suitor while out walking her dog, Adele thinks she may have finally found a way out. After all, Morton (George Kuchar) himself is stuck in a bum marriage with the irritating Florence (Bob Cowan). As it turns out, though, it's a flying saucer rather than a new boyfriend that will provide Adele with her escape route.