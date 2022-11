Not Available

One the day Horny to get married, his two pals Frank and Kai told him to avoid the trap of marriage. However his finacee forced him to sign the certificate. Kwai, Horny's other pal had a firm with his brother Fu. Fu could not manage the office and owed the Fok's family 2M and Fok's manager Robert persuaded to merge Fu's company. The three pals joined Fok's to solve the crisis...