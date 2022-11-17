The Creativity Project

Not Available

This short film is a glimpse at the world of living art, specifically the living statues, as a fascinating way to convey human creativity.Conceived as a piece from a series of short stories exploring the creative mind, this short film has a glimpse at the art of Ten31 Entertainment, a company that provides living art entertainment for any type of events. They define “living art” as a performance that involves a performer who is highly trained to encapsulate a type of character wearing an amazing handcrafted costume.