Exactly five years after Billy's untimely demise, his ghost returns to lure six of his former friends back to the place where he met his demise in this low-budget supernatural shocker from director/screenwriter Erik Soulliard. Billy has returned to the land of the living, but why? The coroner's report listed Billy's death as an accident, but now old as old suspicions arise and new conflicts emerge, no one is sure what to believe. Now people are dying, and in order to stop the slaughter Billy's old friends will be forced to face a truth that possess the power to transcend death