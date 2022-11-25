Not Available

Handsy and ill-mannered chef, Roger, arrives at work on New Year's day bearing a massive hangover. Coworkers Gwen and Marc realize that their colleague has been placed under a peculiar curse and begin working together together to break this most unusual spell. Together, the trio hysterically wrestle with what appears to be a demonic force inside of Roger, and comically keep it under wraps from their agitated boss. Our riddle is solved in a transforming way as Roger escapes near death, developing a new respect and appreciation for women. The Creeper's Curse puts a comedic and fantastical twist on what could happen to a sleazy and ignorant male.