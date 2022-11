Not Available

Short film in which a group of children get to know the Enge Knijperman (the Grisly Pincher Man) who falls madly in love with the Onderstebovenvrouw (Upside-down Woman). However the 220-Volt-Witch and the Toilet Slave set out to spoil things. Experimental short by Aryan Kaganof, made under his birth name Ian Kerkhof.