The Cribs: Live at the Brudenell Social Club

The band decided to end what had been a spectacular year with some shows at the venue where they had first played as The Cribs. The idea was to play each of their three albums on separate nights in their entirety along with rarely heard songs to an intimate crowd of fans, family and friends. Franz Ferdinand, Kate Nash and Kaiser Chiefs would make surprise cameo appearances alongside pint pulling competitions that added to the sense of occasion that gave each evening the air of something really special. Live At The Brudenell Social Club is a limited edition triple DVD which includes live renditions of every Cribs song ever recorded (some of which have never been released). It also includes behind the scenes footage and interviews with Johnny Marr and Alex Kapranos amongst many from the world of The Cribs.