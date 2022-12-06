Not Available

A state-owned company's boss, Luo Jianqun (Zhou Lijing), is overwhelmed by the beauty of a farm girl, Qin Yanmei (Jin Qiaoqiao). The two quickly fall in love. For a time, Luo leaves his family for Qin; but Qin covets Luo's status and money, and is determined to stay with him for a long time. Luo's life is disrupted: Qin calls the president of Luo's company, and at a birthday banquet for Luo, she forces him to abandon the table that's full of relatives and friends, for the two-person ding area Qin's set up for her and him alone. Qin's possessiveness only becomes stronger and stronger.