The Crime of Monsieur Lange

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Films Obéron

A man and a woman arrive in a cafe-hotel near the belgian frontier. The customers recognize the man from the police's description. His name is Amedee Lange, he murdered Batala in Paris. His lady friend Valentine tells the whole story : Lange was an employee in Batala's little printing works. Batala was a real bastard, swindling every one, seducing female workers of Valentine's laundry... One day he fled to avoid facing his creditors, and the workers set up a cooperative to go on working. But the plot is less important that the description of the atmosphere just before the Popular Front.

Cast

René LefèvreMonsieur Lange
FlorelleValentine
Jules BerryBatala
Marcel LévesqueThe Concierge
Odette TalazacThe Concierge's Wife
Nadia SibirskaïaEstelle

