The Croatian Crimes: The Death of a Legend

In a posh cottage, the police find the body of Goran Trevic, son of football legend Dragan Trevic. The influential sports official is suspected in the investigation of Branka Maric, because the murder weapon comes from his vault and there are indications of conflicts in the family. Dragan is heavily burdened by the journalist Stipe Rif, who researched for years in the environment of Trevics. It does not come to a hearing, however, because the police finds Dragan Trevic shot dead in his car. This time, everything points to suicide. For police chief Bilic the case is complete.