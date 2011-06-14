The Crocodiles 3

2011

"The Crocodiles" are celebrating the birthday of Hannes and the beginning of the best summer vacation they have ever had. Although the boys have grown and developed different interests, the band remains united against all odds. During a wild karts race that ends in a terrible accident, Frank is taken to hospital by ambulance. His life is in danger: he needs a transplant from a close relative to save his life. The only possible donor is his brother, Dennis, who was put behind bars by the Crocodiles with their teammate Kevin. Time is running out, but true friends never give up! With the help of Jenny and Hannes' mother , the band surprises us with a bold plan