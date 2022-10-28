Not Available

The small group of "Jersey Girl", consisting of Ayane Nanami and Mayuko says in a TV show about paranormal activity. Mission of the courage of the girl will always put to the test, always the bravest of them wins. Your next episode takes them to an abandoned building in the mountains. But no sooner has the first "Jersey Girl" entered the house, the nightmare begins. First, the women do the events or as part of the show from, but the threat is real and growing with every bit of hatred and strife, the further apart, the group continues ...