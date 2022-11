Not Available

Harry Fielding is an investigative reporter with a brief to covertly document the compromising exploits of public figures. Incriminating evidence captured on his camera is used by his unscrupulous boss, Hamilton, to blackmail the very people they are supposed to be protecting. The tables are turned when Fielding and Hamilton themselves become the subject of scrutiny and are plunged into a world of Subterfuge, Intrigue, blackmail and murder.