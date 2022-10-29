Not Available

The Crop, set in the early '80s, is about a larrikin nightclub owner, Ronnie (Blade) Gillette, and his barmaid girlfriend Geraldine. Two months after random breath testing has been introduced, Blade realises he's going broke. Afraid of driving under the influence, his customers are not buying his grog-they're going out to the carpark to smoke dope. Like any good businessman, Blade decides he needs a strategy. He decides to grow some dope as a way out of his financial hole. Diversify and expand-beauty!