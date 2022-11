Not Available

In September 1973, 19 paper mill workers were imprisoned and taken to the Laja police station. Six years later, their bodies were found in Yumbel’s cemetery. After almost 40 years, one of the policemen involved broke the pact of silence they had made the night of the killing, revealing the participation of the Paper Manufacturing Company (CMPC) in the murder. Today, the case is still open and awaiting sentence.