The Crossroads of Hunter Wilde

Hunter Wilde is the leader of a group of Christian survivalists who are trying to live as normal as possible two years after an EMP attack and knocking all the power down. In a world of chaos living day to day has become more treacherous. But that is nothing compared to when the gates of hell are opened up and demons are commissioned to seek and destroy the remaining believers on earth. Their targets are set on Hunter. If they can break him the whole town of Crossroads will follow.