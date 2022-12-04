The crossword puzzle murder

Not Available

A documentary about the so-called "crossword puzzle murder" that was finally solved in November 1981. It´s considered to be one of the most spectacular and elaborate investigations in the criminal history of the GDR. In January of that year, a seven-year-old boy from Halle-Neustadt disappeared while visiting the cinema. Two weeks later, his body was found on a railway embankment. The suitcase was stuffed with crumpled newspaper. Some of the pages had filled in crossword puzzles. It was the only tiny trace and with that began an action, that has remained unprecedented in the history of the country. In total, the enormous number of 551.198 font samples were evaluated. After ten months of insane work by hand, hardly anyone still believed in success, the investigators finally reached their goal ...