2011

The Crown Jewels

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 7th, 2011

Studio

Filmlance International

Fragancia is arrested for the attempted murder of Richard Persson, the son of a powerful factory owner. During the interrogation her amazing and remarkable life story is revealed. We follow her through her impoverished childhood, her adolescence where she meets the great love of her life, ice hockey star Petterson-Jonsson and the lead up to the fatal night where the story begins.

Cast

Bill SkarsgårdRichard Persson
Björn GustafssonPettersson-Jonsson
Michalis KoutsogiannakisFernandez Fernandez
Alexandra RapaportMarianne Fernandez
Jesper LindbergerJésus Fernandez
Loa FalkmanPersson

