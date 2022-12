Not Available

An apocalyptic fantasy about mutant crows and the third movie in The Crows Have Eyes trilogy. Starring actress Moira Rose as Dr. Clara Mandrake. "The Crows Have Eyes III is good fun... The film showcases the emotional depth and intellectual capacity of our oft-maligned friend, the crow... Moira Rose, as Dr. Clara Mandrake, is delightfully unhinged..." - Ornithology Today "It looked like a real movie... it's neat." -Jocylen Schitt