Not Available

Take a little trip with us! Here comes superstud action…all the way…every way! From solo shootouts of superhunk Bo Richards and superhung Ken Foxx to shower shootouts of turned-on baseballers to Wes Harding taking on the whole military, this one is big, bigger and biggest! Here is a Nova trip you'll never forget! Includes the short films The Cruiser, Shivaree!, and Track Meet, as well as the solo films Tool Boy and Mr. Fixit.