he Crumbles is an indie rock slice-of-life tragicomedy about Darla and Elisa, two best friends struggling to catapult their talented but directionless garage band to stardom. Featuring an up-and-coming cast and music by Grammy winner Quetzal Flores, this lighthearted romp across the Eastside of Los Angeles offers a fun and realistic portait of what it's like to be in a fledgling band.