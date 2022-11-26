The Crusaders - Live at Montreux 2003

Not Available

This DVD focuses on the Crusaders performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2003, one of a number of visits the band have made to Montreux over the years. Founding members Joe Sample and Wilton Felder were joined in the line-up by long standing friend and collaborator Ray Parker Jr. on guitar and featured a special guest appearance by the inimitable Randy Crawford on vocals. They delivered a set that spanned their career from early days up to their latest album capped by a stunning rendition of their classic "Street Life".