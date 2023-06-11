Not Available

The Crusades

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Leo Milano

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

For many, high school is supposed to be defined by wild parties, backseat hook-ups and a devil-may-care attitude. But, when three friends at Our Lady of the Crusades, an all-boys high school, receive earth-shattering news about an upcoming merger with their rivals, they make a pact to have one last, epic weekend before their lives turn upside down. Along the way, however, they unknowingly make a dangerous enemy, "The Wrecking Crew", hell-bent on settling their vendetta at all costs. While dodging the authorities, love affairs and their sadistic archrivals, the choices they make over the weekend might end up changing their lives more than they ever could have imagined.

Cast

Rudy PankowLeo Grecco
Khalil EverageSean
Indiana MassaraJess
Mike StarrMr. Podkowa
Anna MaicheEmily Kerpial
Nicholas TurturroCoach Krieger

