n this episode of adventure serial The Mystery of Dr. Fu-Manchu, intrepid sleuths Nayland Smith and Dr Petrie investigate the strange death of a man from Forest Hill found with his face covered with scratches; their enquiries lead them once more to the Devil Doctor, Fu-Manchu. Meanwhile, Petrie’s stiff upper lip begins to quiver, as he grows dangerously fond of Fu-Manchu’s slave girl, Karamaneh...