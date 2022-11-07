The Crying Bird

Not Available

Seok-Bong, a lowly man, goes to Seoul to study, but in the end gives up his study. On his way back to his hometown he gets to know Ok-Yeo and makes love to her. Ok-Yeo gets disappointed to know her future spouse is Hwang Seok-Bong, a noble man, not that Seok-Bong she made love to. Hwang drives Seok-Bong away, getting to know Ok-Yeo's relationship with him. Seok-Bong dies on Ok-Yeo's wedding day. On her first night of marriage Ok-Yeo hears Seok-Bong's voice that says she should kill Hwang. Ok-Yeo, stabbing Hwang with a knife, falls over the precipice. Seok-Bong mother Hyeon was laughing crazily there.