A true story, based on the tragedy of the family of the died military journalist in Post-Soviet Tajikistan in 1993. This film is a debut film of young Tajik art activist, a novice filmmaker Anisa Sabiri. Native to rural Tajikistan, she hopes to use her art to shine a light on the history and horrors of the civil war and conflicts that have affected so many in her homeland, but are often forgotten by the rest of the world.