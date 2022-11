Not Available

In a quiet, secluded and idyllic countryside resort, every time the plaintive words of the song "The Crying Tree" are heard, a wave of fear ripples through the guests. When the music stops, they know another one among them will have been gruesomely murdered. What was once a paradise, is turning into a hell on Earth. But how can they stop these vicious attacks and who is responsible... a vengeful spirit or one of them?