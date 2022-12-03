Not Available

The film follows a few people in their twenties experiencing love-Adrian, Jacus, Wiesia, The Crystal Girl and Wasyl. Adrian is in his final year studying philosophy. During a lecture on the nature of love, he notices Magda, a socially engaged journalist who has her own radio talk-show. They start dating. Jacus, who shares a dorm room with Adrian, is hopelessly in love with Wasyl. Unable to deal with his unrequited love, Jacus is driven to psychosis. Adrian’s sister Wiesia is soon to be married to Szymon. They are looking for a flat together. When Adrian drops by for a visit, he realizes that Szymon is physically abusing his sister. Wiesia, however, is in denial.