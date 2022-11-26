The Crystal Method: Legion of Boom

Not Available

1. Starting Over - Rahzel (vocals) 2. Born Too Slow - Wes Borland (guitar) and John Garcia (vocals) 3. True Grit 4. American Way - Rahzel (vocal) 5. I know it's You - Milla Jovovich (vocals) 6. Realizer - Lisa from the Bellrays (vocals) and Jon Brion (guitar) 7. Broken Glass - Wes Borland (guitar) 8. Weapons of Mass Distortion - Wes Borland (guitar) 9. Bound Too Long - Hanifah aka Sha-kay (vocals) 10. Acetone - Rahzel (vocals) 11. High and Low - Lisa from the Bellrays (vocals) 12. Wide Open - Hanifah aka Sha-kay (vocals) 13. Born Too Slow (EK's Spider in the Corner Alt. Dub) 14. Born Too Slow (Deepsky's Green Absinthe Dub)