Not Available

The Cuckold is a controversial dramatic feature that pushes a camera lens through the peephole of American taboo, focusing on the flashpoint where racial and sexual tensions collide. While set against the backdrop of a little-known fetish in the swinging lifestyle called 'cuckolding', The Cuckold tells the broader story of two suburban couples and two urban men whose lives collide in a tale woven together by the threads of deceit, lust, and primal vengeance. It also explores the consequences and risks in looking beyond the skin in search of love.