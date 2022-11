Not Available

When his mother dies, unlucky writer Conrad Weitzman wants to film the love story of his parents. It even seems, that editor Stuckradt Halmer is keen on the idea. Years after years of mailing and revisions the original story is hardly to recognize anymore and the production is still not in sight. Without further ado Conrad kidnaps the editor with the help of his father and the obscure world of German television network starts to unravel in front of him.