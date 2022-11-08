The Culprit

Not Available

Someone brutally murders Young-hoon’s wife. A hair sample was found on his wife’s body and the detectives use it to trace it back to his friend Joon-sung and locks him up. Seemingly becoming a murderer’s wife overnight, Da-yeon asks Young-hoon to testify on his behalf but when he doesn’t show up for the trial, she goes to visit him at his house. Believing that a stranger who came by his house is the killer, Young-hoon kidnaps and tortures Sang-min, who begins to tell what he witnessed. A man who must find the real killer A woman who must prove her husband’s innocence They must cooperate with each other for the common goal, but also suspect each other