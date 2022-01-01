The Cult - Live Cult (Music Without Fear)

Not Available

Recorded October 4, 2001, at the Grand Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. A group of hard-core rockers who spun social upheaval into something fresh, brash and dynamic, The Cult emerged out of Britain's music scene in the early 1980s and quickly rose to the forefront of "Positive Punk." From Ian Astbury's first powerful note to Billy Duffy's last thundering guitar riff, The Cult knows how to rock an audience and this Los Angeles concert is no exception! Songs: Intro/Rise, In the Clouds, Lil' Devil, Peace Dog, Take the Power, My Bridges Burn, Rain, Edie (Ciao Baby), The Witch, Breathe, Fire Woman, Sweet Soul Sister, Wild Flower, She Sells Sanctuary, True Believers, War (The Process), Love Removal Machine.