The Cult: Pure Cult Anthology 1984-1995

An amazing video collection for any fan, covering all eras from Dreamtime through The Cult. This DVD includes an early TV appearance with "Spiritwalker", live performances of "Go West", "In the Clouds" and "Sun King", plus music videos from "Resurrection Joe" through "Coming Down", including the updated "She Sells Sanctuary MCMXCIII". Additional material includes 1986 and 1991 interviews, video introductions by Ian and Billy, the electronic press kit (EPK) for The Cult, and lots more!