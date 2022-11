Not Available

The Cure Austin City Limits, Texas October 12th, 2013 Setlist: Open A Night Like This The End of the World Lovesong Just Like Heaven From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea Fascination Street Pictures of You Lullaby High The Lovecats Close to Me Hot Hot Hot!!! The Caterpillar The Walk Stop Dead Push In Between Days Friday I'm in Love Doing the Unstuck Want The Hungry Ghost Wrong Number One Hundred Years Give Me It End Boys Don't Cry