Festival 2005 is a live DVD by The Cure released in late 2006. It was shot during the band's headlining shows at 9 European music festivals in the summer of 2005. The video features a variety of angles "captured by a mix of fans, crew and 'on-the-night-big-screen cameras'." It was the first physical (non-digital download) release by the band since guitarist Porl Thompson returned to the lineup. An extended play containing three of the tracks from the DVD was also made available.