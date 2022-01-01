The Cure: Live in Chicago

Not Available

The Cure wrapped up its short “Great Circle Tour” with a headlining performance at the Lollapalzooza festival in Chicago on Sunday August 4, 2013. They delivered a 2-hour, 26-song set — and for Robert Smith and Co., that’s a pretty gig — heavy on the band’s more poppy material. Setlist: 1. “Plainsong” 2. “Pictures of You” 3. “Lullaby” 4. “High” 5. “The End of the World” 6. “Lovesong” 7. “In Between Days” 8. “Just Like Heaven” 9. “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea” 10. “The Walk” 11. “Mint Car” 12. “Friday I’m in Love” 13. “Doing the Unstuck” 14. “Trust” 15. “Want” 16. “Fascination Street” 17. “The Hungry Ghost” 18. “Wrong Number” 19. “One Hundred Years” 20. “Disintegration” 21. “The Lovecats” 22. “The Caterpillar” 23. “Close to Me” 24, “Let’s Go to Bed” 25. “Why Can’t I Be You?” 26. “Boys Don’t Cry”