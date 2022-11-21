The Cure: Rock Case Studies

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Rockumentaries, Rock & Pop, Modern & Alternative Rock - Featuring performance footage and commentary from musicians, fans and critics, this in-depth analysis of alternative rock band the Cure examines the influence of the unique group that came of age in the post-punk era and continues to draw fans today. A rare archival interview with lead singer Robert Smith sheds light on the Cure's music and history, and footage of the band's performance on British show "The Tube" provides a special treat.