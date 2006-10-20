2006

The Curiosity of Chance

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 2006

Studio

Bigfoot Entertainment

High school coming-of-age tale. It is the 1980's and new wave angst and gender-bending fashion are all the rage. The new kid at school, Chance Marquis is a somewhat awkward teenager who is the target of the school bully. To deal with this dilemma, Chance turns to the opposite ends of the high school spectrum for help. On one end is the flamboyant drag queen and at the other end, the varsity jock.

Cast

Brett ChukermanLevi Sparks
Chris MulkeySir
Aldevina Da SilvaTwyla Tiller
Pieter Van NieuwenhuyzeHank Hudson
Maxim MaesBrad Harden
Danny CalanderClaire Vuoyant

