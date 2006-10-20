The Curiosity of Chance

2006

High school coming-of-age tale. It is the 1980's and new wave angst and gender-bending fashion are all the rage. The new kid at school, Chance Marquis is a somewhat awkward teenager who is the target of the school bully. To deal with this dilemma, Chance turns to the opposite ends of the high school spectrum for help. On one end is the flamboyant drag queen and at the other end, the varsity jock.