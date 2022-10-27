1987

The Curse

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 1987

Studio

Trans World Entertainment (TWE)

Nathan Hayes is a religious man trying to hold onto his farm and keep his family in line. A real estate developer is trying to buy most of the farm property in the area, including Mr. Hayes family farm, in the hope that the Tennesse Valley Authority will choose the town for the site of a new dam and recreational area. The night of a terrible storm, an unidentified, glowing object crashes on the Hayes farm and with it comes a horrible curse for the Hayes family and the members of the community.

Cast

Claude AkinsNathan
Malcolm DanareCyrus
Cooper HuckabeeForbes
John SchneiderWillis
Amy WheatonAlice
Steve CarlisleDavidson

