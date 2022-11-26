The Curse of Bi Xian

Not Available

The story tells the story of the developer Anton who wants to demolish the old house of He Qianqian's grandmother into a villa area. In order not to let Anton to demolish the old house, He Qianqian returned to the old house with his classmate Jiang Jiaqi in the summer vacation. The first love Wang Xiaofeng and a group of junior high school students accompanied her to come up with a way to invite the ghosts to scare away the developers, but then things are confusing. The strange events happen one after another, people are worried, what unknown fears are waiting for them...