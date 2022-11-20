The Curse of Edgar

Not Available

Based on the bestselling novel by Marc Dugain, this original docudrama weaves unique archival footage within a fictional story and sheds a new light on J. Edgar Hoover. This film reveals the FBI director's battle to retain power from the Kennedy clan. From 1960 and 1963, two ideals of America come face to face and two sets of morals clash. Clyde Tolson, Hoover's right-hand man and secret lover, is the last survivor of this psychological drama. He recounts this intense political period when America's destiny has never been as dependent on one of the most powerful and mysterious figures of the time.